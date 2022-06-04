NWC commercial offices to reopen in Falmouth

The National Water Commission (NWC), which moved its commercial offices from Falmouth to its treatment plant at Zion in Martha Brae in 2009, is planning to return to Falmouth within the next couple of months.

Aubyn Green, manager at the parish office, disclosed the planned relocation to The Gleaner.

The relocation to Falmouth is in response to the constant complaints from NWC customers who had commuting problems to conduct business with the utility. Many customers without their own vehicles had to take two different taxis to get to the Martha Brae office.

“We have had several complaints from customers regarding the difficulties faced when they needed to conduct business with us. It is going to cost us to rent office space but we believe that once we can do something to satisfy our customers, then it should be done,” Green added.

There are 17,500 inactive customers in Trelawny. According to Green, the difference between an active and inactive customer is dependent on whether the water is disconnected or the customer is receiving water. He is expecting the number of active customers to increase.

“A well at Panarsus is to be commissioned at the end of this month. Residents of Clarks Town, Samuel Prospect and Kinloss, who have over the years had problems with regular supply, will receive the precious commodity in their homes.”

The relocation of the commercial office is welcomed news for Johnathan Bartley, councillor for the Wakefield division.

“It is a good move and a step in the right direction,” said Bartley.

He, however, has a long-standing peeve with the NWC. This is in relation to standpipes.

“They have disconnected the standpipes which served residents who could not afford to have water in their homes. Even though they have disconnected the pipes, they send a bill to the municipality and a representative goes to the office to collect.”

Green has acknowledged the irregularity.

“We are in the process of regularising the situation, both for the standpipes and the issue of collection of money from the municipality,” Green noted.

