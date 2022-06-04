Six injured in St Thomas two-vehicle crash

Six persons, including a minor, received injuries in a two-vehicle crash in St Thomas this morning.

One of the vehicles caught fire.

The crash occurred about 4:34 am along the Pamphret main road.

Firefighters from Morant Bay and Yallahs responded to the incident.

The fire was extinguished and the injured persons were assisted to the Princess Margaret Hospital, where they are being treated.

