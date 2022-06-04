St James couple murdered in sleep

A man and a woman were killed in bed as they slept in Norwood, St James this morning.

The incident occurred about 4:15 along Chico Lane.

Residents reported that the woman was four months pregnant, but the police say they were unable to confirm the information.

The deceased are yet to be identified.

It is reported that men armed with high-powered weapons kicked open the door to the couple's house and open fire.

They were shot multiple times.

The attackers then fled.

The police were summoned and the victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

The scene was processed and the bodies were removed to the morgue for a post-mortem.

- Hopeton Bucknor

