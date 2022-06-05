Burnt human remains with hands severed found in Arnett Gardens

Burnt human remains were found on Saturday along Lincoln Avenue in Arnett Gardens, St Andrew.

The hands of the deceased were severed and placed beside the body.

The body is about 5 feet 8 inches long and appears to be in its early 20s.

It is reported that about 12:15 p.m., police, acting on information, went to the community and discovered the corpse.

Michael Phipps, Senior Superintendent, Kingston Western Police division, said although the body was burnt beyond recognition, it is suspected that the deceased is from the area.

Forensic analysis is to be conducted to determine the identity of the deceased.

“We are awaiting examination of the body,” he said.

- Ainsworth Morris

