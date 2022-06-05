Man accused of stealing safe with cash charged

A St Andrew man has been charged in connection with a break-in at a house where a safe with cash was stolen.

Sajae Morgan, 28, of Torrington Park, has been charged with house breaking and larceny.

He is scheduled to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Friday, June 10.

The incident happened in Allman Town, Kingston 4 on Saturday, May 28.

The police report that about 6:30 p.m., the complainant left his house and upon his return, it was observed that the door was unlocked and a safe valued at $130,000 and over $200,000 in cash along with documents were stolen.

The police were alerted and Morgan was arrested the same day after his motor car was searched and the stolen items found in his possession.

He was subsequently charged on Friday, June 03.

