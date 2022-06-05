St Ann construction worker charged for robbery

Twenty-year-old construction worker Jevaughn Dixon was on Saturday charged in connection with a robbery that occurred along the Pineapple main road in Ocho Rios, St Ann.

A court date for Dixon, alias 'Biggs', who is from Seville Heights in the parish, is yet to be set.

The police report that about 2:30 on Friday afternoon a man was sitting on his Zamco motorcycle when three men, armed with scissors and knives, approached him and robbed him of his bike.

They fled the scene.

The victim and two other men went in search of the assailants and accosted one of the robbers, according to the police.

He was handed over to the police and a report was made.

Cops then went in search of the other perpetrators and the stolen motorcycle.

The police say the motorcycle was found along a dirt track and taken to the St Ann's Bay Police Station for safekeeping.

