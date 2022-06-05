St Ann mechanic stabbed to death in dispute involving woman

A mechanic was stabbed to death in St Ann early Sunday morning following an argument with a woman at a club in Brown's Town.

He is Quan Campbell, 20, of Enfield, Brown's Town.

A man who is a suspect in the killing is said to be on the run.

Reports reaching The Gleaner are that shortly before 2 o'clock Campbell went to a club in Brown's Town where he allegedly confronted a woman who he saw with a man.

Campbell and the woman exited the club and their argument escalated.

The man who was seen with the woman inside the club intervened in the argument.

A fight ensued between the men, during which Campbell was stabbed in the chest.

The man fled the scene.

Campbell was taken to the St Ann's Bay Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

- Carl Gilchrist

