Three men murdered in Bull Bay, St Andrew

Three men were gunned down in Pleasant View, Bull Bay, St Andrew early this morning.

Dead are:

* Twenty-six-year-old Kevin Bonfield, otherwise called 'Killi Killi', of White Hall, St Thomas.

* Twenty-nine-year-old Orville Hermit, otherwise called 'Mr Bean', of Pleasant View, Bull Bay, St Andrew.

* Fifty-four-year-old Earl Jackson, otherwise called 'Presley', of Pleasant View, Bull Bay, St. Andrew.

The police report that about 12:10 a.m., the men were along a roadway when they were approached by a group of armed men, who opened fire hitting them.

The police were summoned and on their arrival, the men were seen suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The police are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

