Three shot, one fatally, on Windward Way

Detectives in the Kingston East Division are investigating the shooting of three men, one fatally, on Windward Way, Kingston 2 last night.

The deceased is 46-year-old Aubrey Myers, otherwise called 'Dangles', a barber of Windward Way.

The police report that about 10:00 p.m., all three victims were on the roadway playing a game of cards when a motorcycle drove up with two men aboard.

It is alleged that the pillion disembarked the motorcycle and opened gunfire at the men before they escaped.

The police were summoned and all victims were taken to hospital where Myers was pronounced dead and the other two admitted in stable condition.

