Updated | Gunmen fleeing police spot check crash into bus transporting tourists in Hanover

Four tourists and a tour bus driver were treated at hospital today after a car with gunmen crashed into the vehicle along the Barbican main road in Hanover this afternoon.

The three gunmen were also injured in the crash and were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The deceased are yet to be identified.

Two illegal firearms and ammunition were seized by the police.

It is reported that around midday the three men, who are all from St James addresses, were travelling in a Silver Nissan Latio motor car from the direction of Montego Bay towards Westmoreland.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

On reaching a section of the Barbican main road, in the vicinity of a popular adventure tour attraction, the men reportedly received news that a police spot check was along the road and the driver quickly turned around the vehicle and sped back in the direction of Sandy Bay.

The driver reportedly lost control of the motor car and collided into the JUTA tour bus which was transporting four tourists from Montego Bay to Negril.

The impact of the crash resulted in the three men in the Nissan and the tourists along with the bus driver receiving injuries.

The motor car also caught fire, which was extinguished by passing motorists.

The police rushed to the scene and the injured persons in both vehicles were taken to hospital, where the gunmen were pronounced dead.

They say the Nissan motor car was searched and the two illegal handguns and several rounds of ammunition were seized.

The police indicated that the injuries of the tourists and the tour bus driver were not considered to be life-threatening.

- Hopeton Bucknor

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.