Westmoreland farmer charged for gun attack

A Westmoreland farmer accused of a July 2020 gun attack on men who were searching for a stolen cow has been charged.

Odane Cooper, 27, of Wharf Road in Smithfield, was charged on Saturday with three counts of shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm.

Cooper, accompanied by his attorney, had turned himself in to detectives at the Savanna-la-Mar Police Station on Wednesday, June 1.

His court date is being finalised.

The police report that about 12:15 p.m. on the day in question the three men were searching for the stolen cow when on reaching Bangie Lane in Smithfield Cooper allegedly opened gunfire at them.

The men subsequently fled and a report was made to the police.

An investigation was later launched.

