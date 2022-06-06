Burnt remains believed to be of missing senior citizen found in bushes
Published:Monday | June 6, 2022 | 2:20 PM
Burnt human remains were today found in bushes along the Content main road in the community of Cavalier in St Andrew.
The body is believed to be that of 77-year-old Derrick Lindsay who went missing on Saturday.
The police are theorising that a relative of the deceased committed the killing and dumped his body in the bushes.
The male relative is being sought by the police.
- Andre Williams
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.