Mon | Jun 6, 2022

Burnt remains believed to be of missing senior citizen found in bushes

Published:Monday | June 6, 2022 | 2:20 PM
Investigators at the scene where the burnt body of a missing elderly man was found in bushes in rural St Andrew on June 6, 2022.

Burnt human remains were today found in bushes along the Content main road in the community of Cavalier in St Andrew.

The body is believed to be that of 77-year-old Derrick Lindsay who went missing on Saturday.

The police are theorising that a relative of the deceased committed the killing and dumped his body in the bushes.

The male relative is being sought by the police.

 - Andre Williams 

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.