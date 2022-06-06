Burnt remains believed to be of missing senior citizen found in bushes

Burnt human remains were today found in bushes along the Content main road in the community of Cavalier in St Andrew.

The body is believed to be that of 77-year-old Derrick Lindsay who went missing on Saturday.

The police are theorising that a relative of the deceased committed the killing and dumped his body in the bushes.

The male relative is being sought by the police.

- Andre Williams

