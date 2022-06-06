Discovery Bay All-Age School mourns passing of teacher Deloris McFarlane

The Discovery Bay All-Age School in St Ann is in mourning following the death of teacher Deloris McFarlane.

McFarlane died on Sunday after a brief battle with cancer.

She taught grade one at the institution over 10 years and became ill in January and took sick leave.

Principal Marcella Shaw Bryan says she is heartbroken by the passing of McFarlane.

What makes the heartbreak even more severe is the fact that the second child for McFarlane will be sitting a Primary Exit Profile (PEP) test for grade five students this week.

The principal told The Gleaner that the late educator was warm, supportive and industrious.

“We have certainly loss a gem at Discovery Bay. Her moral standards that she held, she demonstrated the core value of the school. I'm at a loss for words honestly because she was one of those who I considered my friend. Before I rose to the rank of principal, she was one of my blossom buddies,” Shaw Bryan said.

She added, “We had a very close relationship… There was never a dull moment with her. I used to laugh. She was the life of the party and because of the type of the personality she has, you would be drawn to her.”

- Ainsworth Morris

