Morgan lashes PNP over provision of NHT houses

Robert Nesta Morgan, Minister without Portfolio with responsibility for Information in the Office of the Prime Minister, has lashed the Opposition People's National Party (PNP) for what he has described as its poor handling of the provision of housing for Jamaicans during the years it was in Government.

"Between 1989 and 2016, the JLP [Jamaica Labour Party] only ruled the country for four years. The PNP has served 23 of the last 33 years of Government in Jamaica. We would have thought the PNP would have built 100,000 houses by now, but when I look at the numbers, when we took over in 2016, the PNP had built only 1,500 houses," said Morgan.

The opposition was among critics of Prime Minister Andrew Holness, who is also JLP leader, following his recent remark that the National Housing Trust is a financial institution and should not be treated as a charity by the working class.

Morgan also accused the Opposition of failing to upgrade Jamaica's police force with modern technology for record-keeping as well as a lack of infrastructural development of the country's roads and hospitals.

Morgan was addressing the JLP's Cambridge Divisional Conference at the Anchovy High School in St James on Sunday.

The meeting was held to affirm Javin Baker as divisional chairman, succeeding St James Southern Member of Parliament Homer Davis.

A businessman by profession, Baker has previously served the JLP as the general secretary of the party's youth arm Generation 2000.

Baker told supporters that he would do all in his power to improve the Cambridge division.

"We have a task in front of us, not just to win, but to transform this division and this constituency into one of the greatest places Jamaica has ever seen," said Baker.

In his address, Davis told Baker that he should always prioritise the people he seeks to serve in the division.

- Christopher Thomas

