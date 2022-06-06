Over 90 pounds of ganja seized in Kingston, two men arrested

Two men were arrested last night following the seizure of over 90 pounds of ganja in water near Kingston Wharves in downtown Kingston.

The men are being held on suspicion of possession of ganja, dealing in ganja and taking steps to export ganja.

It is reported that personnel from the Marine Police were patrolling the area about 11:30 p.m. on Sunday when the men were seen in a canoe.

The vessel was searched.

According to the police, 91 pounds of ganja, tools and dive tanks along with other diving gear were seized.

Both men were taken into custody.

Their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.

