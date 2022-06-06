St James wanted man captured

A St James wanted man who escaped police custody has been captured.

The police say Terence Powell, otherwise called 'Baboo', was held on Saturday during a targeted operation in Granville in the parish.

Powell previously escaped police custody after being held for illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

He was apprehended by personnel attached to the Joint Anti-Gang Task Force and was handed over to the Montego Bay Criminal Investigations Branch.

Powell is expected to be charged for shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

