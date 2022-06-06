Woman dies after being hit by car in St James
A woman died after being hit along the Rose Hall main road in St James early this morning.
The deceased has been identified as Angella Summerville-Palmer of a Flower Hill address in the parish.
The police report that about 2:30 a.m., the woman was standing along the roadway in the Coral Gardens area when the driver of a Toyota Mark X motor car, who was heading from the direction of Falmouth, lost control of the vehicle and hit Summerville-Palmer.
She sustained multiple injuries and was rushed to the Cornwall Regional hospital where she was pronounced dead.
She is the fifth person to be killed in a motor vehicle accident across Western Jamaica over the past 48 hours.
- Hopeton Bucknor.
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.