Woman dies after being hit by car in St James

A woman died after being hit along the Rose Hall main road in St James early this morning.

The deceased has been identified as Angella Summerville-Palmer of a Flower Hill address in the parish.

The police report that about 2:30 a.m., the woman was standing along the roadway in the Coral Gardens area when the driver of a Toyota Mark X motor car, who was heading from the direction of Falmouth, lost control of the vehicle and hit Summerville-Palmer.

She sustained multiple injuries and was rushed to the Cornwall Regional hospital where she was pronounced dead.

She is the fifth person to be killed in a motor vehicle accident across Western Jamaica over the past 48 hours.

Hopeton Bucknor

