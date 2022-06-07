15-year-old schoolgirl, man arrested after illegal gun seized in Kingston

A 15-year-old schoolgirl and a man were taken into custody on Monday after the police recovered an illegal gun.

The police say they are to be questioned and later charged.

It is reported that personnel attached to the Joint Anti-Gang Task Force were conducting an operation in the Kingston Eastern Police Division on Monday afternoon when a Toyota Wish motor car was signalled to stop at the intersection of Windward Road and Mountain View Avenue.

The driver complied.

The police say a man fled from the vehicle and managed to elude the team.

However, the police held on to the driver and the 15-year-old schoolgirl.

The vehicle and both occupants were searched and a nine millimetre pistol with a magazine containing 11 rounds of ammunition was found, according to the police.

