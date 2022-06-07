27 guns seized in the first six days of June

The seizure of illegal guns continues by the police with the recovery of 27 weapons over the first six days of June.

This was disclosed by Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson at a press conference this afternoon.

Anderson said this was a major haul when compared to the nine recovered during the corresponding period last year.

He disclosed that up to May 31 a total of 320 guns were removed from the nation's streets, representing a two percent increase when compared to 2021.

The figure for last year was 314 firearms.

Anderson indicated that since the start of the year, 401 persons were arrested and charged for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

And a total of 6,380 rounds of ammunition were seized in the period, which is more than the 4,483 that were recovered last year.

The police commissioner indicated that murders have seen a 6.3 per cent increase during the period of the review, with the gang conflict the leading driver behind the majority of the homicides.

He did not provide figures.

However, Anderson said the police will be strengthening its approach to tackling crime with the aim of significantly reducing homicides in June.

