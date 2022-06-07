Five guns seized in Salt Spring, St James

Three assault rifles are among five guns seized by the police in Salt Spring, St James today, law enforcement sources have disclosed.

An quantity of ammunition was also seized.

The weapons include three AR-15 rifles and two handguns.

No details have been released about how the guns and ammunition were seized.

Today's find comes days after the police seized a shipment of guns -- three rifles, five 9mm pistols and a revolver -- along with 440 rounds of ammunition found in a car along the North South Highway last Friday.

The nine guns and ammunition were cleared from the port in Kingston earlier on Friday and was destined for Clarke's Town in Trelawny.

Earlier today, Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson said the police recovered 27 weapons over the first six days of June.

Anderson said this was a major haul when compared to the nine recovered during the corresponding period last year.

He also disclosed that up to May 31 a total of 320 guns were removed from the nation's streets, representing a two percent increase when compared to 2021.

The figure for last year was 314 firearms.

