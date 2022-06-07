Growth & Jobs | South Coast Ripe For Investment, says Bartlett

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett says the island’s south coast is ripe for investment and will continue to be heavily promoted as one of Jamaica’s premier destinations.

“The south coast is shaping up, and I am appealing to everyone to prepare yourselves for this renaissance,” he said.

Minister Bartlett noted that the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF) has undertaken several projects across the region since 2019 at a cost of over $473 million to boost its appeal.

He said that St Elizabeth has received $144 million of this funding, which has been channelled through various entities for road rehabilitation, beautification, environmental protection, support for coronavirus (COVID-19) safety measures, and community Labour Day projects.

The roads that have benefited from improvements include Billy’s Bay to Fort Charles, Beacon to Calabash Bay Beach, New Holland Crossing to YS Falls, Cedar Spring to Accompong, and Crane Road Roundabout to Parottee Beach, allowing for ease of access and a better travelling experience for citizens and visitors alike.

The tourism minister said that other projects, which are either under way or to be undertaken, include beautification works on the roads from Black River to Treasure Beach; from the Rest Stop at Scott’s Cove to Black River Safari, and from Leeds leading to Lover’s Leap in Southfield.

Minister Bartlett was speaking at the launch of the restored Holland Bamboo scenic avenue in St Elizabeth on June 2.

The project was undertaken jointly by the Ministries of Tourism and Agriculture and Fisheries through $8.5 million from the TEF.

It involved adding 400 bamboo plants, establishment of a nursery, infrastructure repairs, procurement of tools and equipment, construction of cattle traps, and installation of ground-cover plants. The initiative was undertaken jointly with the agriculture through finding from the TEF.

“The Holland Bamboo project work was necessitated by the thinning of the bamboo strands due to hurricane damage as well as recent fires, which left several bamboo roots and plants damaged,” the minister indicated.

He noted that Holland Bamboo is an important historical site and a popular attraction for locals and visitors.

He said there is opportunity to further capitalise on the area, noting that the scenic beauty of bamboo, which forms a canopy, “could serve as a picnic area for travellers to pause and enjoy the delicacies of fish and bammy or a bag of spicy shrimp that they would have purchased as they passed through Middle Quarters”.

The minister urged everyone who passes through Holland Bamboo to take personal responsibly for the protection the area.

“I want to challenge the residents of this community, and in particular, those who have been piggybacking on the attraction to sell their fruits and peanuts, to police it against those who show no regard for its beauty,” he said.

“We all have a part to play in protecting this beautiful attraction in Holland. This three-mile trail has both historical and environmental significance. It is one of our treasures. Help us to preserve it,” he added.