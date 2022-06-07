I am doing well following cancer diagnosis, declares Peter Phillips

Former Opposition Leader Dr Peter Phillips says he is doing well after several rounds of treatment which followed his cancer diagnosis a few years ago.

The 73-year-old went public with his stage three colon cancer diagnosis in April 2020, five months before he led the Opposition People's National Party (PNP) to a crushing defeat in the last parliamentary election.

On Monday, he told The Gleaner that God and his doctors have brought him to better days.

“I have been out on the road three days straight for the week and I almost feel like I'm involved in this process again so I have to pull back a little bit,” he said following the launch of a community WiFi in his St Andrew East Central constituency.

“I'm doing alright thanks to the doctors and the Almighty.”

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

However, Phillips told constituents that his time at the helm of the one-time bedrock constituency for the PNP is coming to an end shortly.

He has served as the Member of Parliament for close to 30 years.

Councillor for the Maxfield Park division, Dennis Gordon, who is also the constituency chair, is expected to succeed him as the party's standard-bearer in the next parliamentary election.

“Nobody is going to be around forever. A time will come and is coming when that transfer will have to take place and it's just to wait on the time,” he told residents on Ricketts Avenue in a section of the constituency popularly known as Frog City in Maxfield Park, St Andrew.

“Life has done me a great privilege by giving me the opportunity to serve the people of East Central St Andrew. They are some of the best people that you will find anywhere on earth,” he added.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.