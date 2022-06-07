Police awaiting post-mortem, DNA results in death of 7-y-o St James boy

The police are awaiting the results of a post-mortem and DNA analysis to help investigators solve the death of seven-year-old Hayden Rose whose decomposed body was found in a banana field in Bickersteth, St James.

The update was provided by Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey, the head of the police's crime and security portfolio.

He was responding to a question at today's press conference hosted by the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

It was reported that about 8 a.m on May 31 an alarm was raised shortly after the child's body, which was in an advanced state of decomposition, was discovered outside his home.

Detectives discovered the child lying face down in bushes in the banana field with what appeared to be a chop wound to the back of the head.

Further investigation led to a bloodstained mattress in an upstairs room of the family house.

The boy's mother was later taken into custody.

She was subsequently charged with child neglect and was taken before the St James Family Court where she was remanded until July 6.

