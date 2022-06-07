Police identify suspects in Tawes Pen quadruple murder

Two male suspects have been identified by the police in Sunday night's drive-by shooting in Tawes Pen, Spanish Town, St Catherine.

Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson disclosed that they were previously charged with murder.

He also informed that one was reporting on bail while the other absconded.

Anderson, who was speaking at a police press conference today, said the shooting was linked to ongoing gang conflict.

The police report that about 7:30 p.m., men were along the roadway when they were pounced upon by armed men who opened gunfire.

The attackers then fled.

The police were alerted and on their arrival, five men were taken to hospital where four were pronounced dead and the fifth admitted in stable condition.

