St James taxi operator murdered across from police station

A taxi operator was gunned down in downtown Montego Bay, St James this afternoon.

The shooting happened at the Cambridge taxi stand, which is located across from the Barnett Street Police Station.

The deceased has been identified as 56-year-old Stanley Rose, who lived in Retrieve in Cambridge in the parish.

It is reported that around midday the cabbie was sitting in his vehicle with passengers when a man wearing a mask walked up and opened fire, hitting him multiple times.

The shooter escaped on foot.

Cops at the nearby police station rushed from the compound and discovered the man suffering from gunshot wounds in his taxi.

The scene was processed.

- Hopeton Bucknor

