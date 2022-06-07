Tivoli Gardens principal remains in hospital after fainting

Principal of Tivoli Gardens High School in Kingston Marvin Johnson remains hospitalised after fainting yesterday following an incident between a teacher and a student.

Senior Superintendent Michael Phipps of the Kingston Western Police says investigators intend to meet with Johnson after he recuperates.

The altercation between the student and the teacher happened about 11:00 am.

The 16-year-old is accused of assaulting the 56-year-old teacher.

The incident was captured on video, which has gone viral.

The teen has since been charged with assault occasioning bodily harm and is scheduled to appear in court on June 21.

At this point, Phipps said no charge has been laid against the teacher.

Johnson fainted after news of the incident emerged.

- Ainsworth Morris

