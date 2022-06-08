80% of birth certificates include father's name

The Registrar General's Department (RGD) says 80 per cent of birth certificates issued yearly include the names of both parents.

Chief Executive Officer Charlton McFarlane says over the years, the RGD has embarked on several campaign initiatives to improve the number of fathers whose names are on their child's birth certificate.

“One of our major initiatives that resulted in a massive improvement for us is our bedside registration initiative. We have registration officers present at the hospitals, and they get to see the fathers before the mothers check out. This has resulted in registrations being completed instantly without the parents having to fill out any forms or pay any fees,” McFarlane told JIS News.

He said the existence of a father's name not only results in the complete registration of a child but it plays a vital role in instances where a “father residing overseas may want to file for his child or take out benefits and insurance for the child. A complete birth certificate also helps in the settling of estate matters, among other things”.

The RGD will be hosting a 'Status Day' on June 20 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at all 10 of its locations to promote registrations.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

This is to allow fathers, whose names would not have been added to their child's birth certificate, the opportunity to do so, by filling out an addition of father's particulars/status form.

- JIS News

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.