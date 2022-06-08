Dr Jide Lewis appointed deputy governor at the Bank of Jamaica

Career central banker Dr Jide Lewis has been appointed a deputy governor at the Bank of Jamaica.

He'll be in charge of the Financial Institutions Supervisory Division and serve as deputy supervisor of banks, financial holding companies and other specified financial institutions.

Lewis will take up the post on June 16.

As deputy supervisor of banks, Lewis will be an ex-officio member of the BOJ's Financial Policy Committee, Supervisory Committee and Financial System Stability Committee.

Lewis is a career central banker, who began his career at Bank of Jamaica in 2004 serving as an economist, and then as senior economist in the Financial Stability Department.

Later on, he was promoted to the role of chief economist for the Economic Information and Publications Department.

He subsequently joined the Financial Institutions Supervisory Division of Bank of Jamaica as Division Chief in 2016 and has been serving as Chief Prudential Officer for the Division since July 2020.

Lewis holds a PhD in economic development policy from The University of the West Indies and is also a chartered financial analyst and a certified financial risk manager.

Dr Lewis will succeed Deputy Governor and Deputy Supervisor Maurene Simms, who demits office this month after 40 years with the bank.

There are five other deputy governor positions.

