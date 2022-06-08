J’can 5-y-o who got separated at US-Mexico border reunited with mom

The five-year-old Jamaican girl who got separated from her mother while crossing the dangerous United States-Mexico border has been reunited with her parent.

Malaisha 'Million' Miller was reunited with her mother Teresa Wilson today.

The two got separated on Sunday.

Their plight was highlighted in articles carried today by The Gleaner and The Star newspapers.

READ: Missing 'Million': Jamaican 5-y-o girl separated from mom in Mexico-US human smuggling scheme

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

READ: J'can 5-y-o missing as mom tries sneaking into US

Oliver Mair, Jamaica's Consul General to Miami, and representatives from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confirmed the reunion of the mother and daughter.

It was also indicated that Wilson, who left Jamaica on May 25 and was placed in detention in Arizona on Sunday, has also been released.

The news team learned that Jamaica's embassy in Washington was aware of the situation and worked feverishly with all the relevant agencies to have the matter resolved.

- Simone Morgan-Lindo

simone.morgan-lindo@gleanerjm.com

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.