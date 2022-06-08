Morant Bay Examination Depot closed

The Morant Bay Examination Depot in St Thomas has been closed until further notice.

The Island Traffic Authority says this is a result of loss of electricity to the entire compound due to current road construction in the area.

It added that the loss of power also resulted in damage to equipment at the depot.

Persons requiring the services of the Morant Bay depot are encouraged to visit the next nearest depot, as is convenient, for urgent matters.

Persons who are scheduled for testing during the period of the closure are being asked to contact the authority at 876-754-2814 or 876-754-2816.

The depot will reopen as soon as the issues are remedied.

