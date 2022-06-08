New JLP chairman for Cambridge vows to transform constituency

WESTERN BUREAU:

Newly appointed chairman for the Jamaica Labour Party’s Cambridge division in St James, businessman Javin Baker, has vowed to improve conditions in the constituency and preserve the legacy of his predecessor, St James Southern Member of Parliament Homer Davis.

“We have a task in front of us, not just to win, but to transform this division and this constituency into one of the greatest places Jamaica has ever seen. I promise that we are going to take this space to a place that no one could have ever imagined, and I want to say thank you to everyone for welcoming me into this place,” he said.Baker, the general secretary for the JLP’s youth arm Generation 2000, was affirmed in his new position on Sunday in a festive atmosphere with ringing bells and vuvuzelas as members promised their support for him during the party’s Cambridge Divisional Conference at Anchovy High School in the parish.

“Him good, man, him good-good. We are behind him 100 per cent,” supporter Valerie Ellis declared.

“I like him, and I believe he will do a good job. From Mr Davis give him the opening, him have to deal with what he has to deal with,” fellow supporter Conroy James commented.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Addressing Davis, Baker said:

“Generation 2000 was the place where I got moulded to take interest and perform, and it is important to remember where you are coming from. MP, I promise you I will preserve the legacy and I will take it to the heights you want it to reach.”

In response, Davis said: “The people you serve are priority one, and nothing comes before them. You must answer their call, because you are expecting them to answer to your call, and if you know you are not serious, step aside and allow somebody else who is serious to move on,” said Davis.

Meanwhile, in a brief address to the conference, Generation 2000 President Ryan Strachan lauded Baker’s willingness to take on representational politics. He referenced the People’s National Party’s dominance in St James Southern prior to Davis’ winning the seat for the JLP in 2020.

“As Generation 2000 members, we are proud to see members and leaders step up. The work that was done to get this constituency is the work we are going to need to stay in power, but it is ‘Greater with Baker’ because Baker learned from the best,” said Strachan.

Other JLP representatives, including Montego Bay Mayor Leeroy Williams and Hanover Western Member of Parliament Tamika Davis, commended Baker, and endorsed his new appointment.

christopher.thomas@gleanerjm.com