Residents protest lack of electricity in Westmoreland community

Dozens of angry residents of Dalling Street in Savanna-la-mar, Westmoreland today blocked the main thoroughfare to protest over a lack of electricity in sections of the community.

The protesters used old furniture, stones, used appliances and other debris to block a section of the roadway.

They say that they have been without power since Sunday.

The Gleaner understands that a failed transformer knocked out the power.

Residents lamented that they have been suffering due to the outage, citing food doing bad in refrigerators and children being unable to participate in distance learning.

A police team was displayed to the area.

So too were personnel from the Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS).

Despite the presence of the crew, the power was not restored.

Efforts to be a comment from a JPS representative for the western region were unsuccessful.

- Hopeton Bucknor

