YMCA stalwart Sarah Newland Martin has died

Administrator and General Secretary of the Kingston Young Men's Christian Association (YMCA), Sarah Newland Martin, has died.

She led the YMCA from May 1988 until the time of her passing.

Newland Martin, who was 75, passed away at the Kingston Public Hospital this morning.

Her good friend and former Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA) President Mike Fennell told The Gleaner that she underwent a procedure last week which was successful.

She later developed a heart complication and was admitted to the intensive care unit at the hospital.

