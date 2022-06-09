Chef gets bail on gun charges

A Kingston chef who was reportedly seen by police brandishing an illegal weapon was today offered $200,000 bail when he appeared in the Gun Court.

The 25-year-old defendant, Rayman Sylvester, was offered bail on charges of illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition following a successful bail application by his attorney-at-law, Shamar Hanson.

Justice Ann-Marie Lawrence-Grainger offered Sylvester bail on condition that he reports on Sundays at the Denham Town Police Station.

According to police reports, on December 27, 2021, a team of police officers were on foot patrol in Trench Town, Kingston, in an area called Zimbabwe after 5:45 p.m.

One of lawmen, who was leading the team, reportedly spotted the shirtless defendant walking along the roadway and swinging a black firearm in his hand.

The policeman reportedly alerted his two colleagues and then shouted out to Sylvester to stop and drop the weapon.

The defendant reportedly stopped beside a concrete wall and threw the weapon over the wall.

He was subsequently held by one of the officers, while another reportedly retrieved the weapon, a black Taurus pistol.

When cautioned, Sylvester reportedly said, "A Noki come gimme in a bar and say gwaan go lock it, police ina the place, a him set mi up."

However, according to the police, checks made revealed that there was no one by that name in the community.

Sylvester was subsequently charged.

But his lawyer, during the bail application, argued that there was no evidence to support the allegations, which is based solely on the police's account.

Hanson further contended that the police's credibility was an issue and that they have failed to produce any forensic evidence, despite it being outstanding from January when the case was first mentioned.

In the meantime, the court ordered that disclosure be made by July 11 and scheduled the matter for mention on July 14.

- Tanesha Mundle

