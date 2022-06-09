Corporate Hands | NCB Foundation enabling digital transformation

Lister Mair/Gilby High School for the Deaf is now equipped with an active digital space sponsored by NCB Foundation to serve their students. The space now houses new computers, a multipurpose printer and associated supplies. At the recent handover, NCB Foundation Programmes Administrator Jamilia Crooks-Brown (second right) accepted thanks from Lister Mair/Gilby High School for the Deaf’s (from left) information technology teacher, Shawn Wright; principal Stacy-Ann Dockery and science teacher Yanique Francis. This partnership is in keeping with the foundation’s focus on enabling digital transformation.