Corporate Hands | Noranda gives to Alexandria Hospital

Noranda Bauxite employees give a helping hand to the Alexandria Community Hospital in St Ann on Labour Day. An employee team painted the exterior of the administrative block as their Labour Day project. The hospital is in the heart of Noranda Bauxite mining area and serves employees and a wide population of St Ann and Trelawny residents. Noranda has listed the hospital for a further upgrading this year. Employees Sefton Fairweather (left, forefront), Ray Kerr (stooping right), Al Denton (centre) and Aaron Lawrence give the hospital a much-needed facelift.