Florida man with ties to Jamaican lottery scam gets 48 months in prison

A Florida man has been sentenced to 48 months in prison for his role in a lottery scam with ties to Jamaica.

Sheldon Shaun Hibbert, 43, was sentenced last week on charges of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Hibbert had pleaded guilty to the offence.

The court heard that he participated in a scheme where scammers called elderly victims and falsely stated they had won a lottery.

To receive their “winnings,” the victims were told they must first submit money for taxes and fees.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Hibbert's role in the scheme, the court was told, was to help launder the fraudulent proceeds to Jamaica on behalf of his co-conspirators.

As part of his sentence, the court also ordered a forfeiture money judgment against Hibbert totalling $196,523.

A restitution hearing has been scheduled for August 5.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

