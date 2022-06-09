Give us different strategies to fight crime, St James councillor tells police

Councillor for the Granville division in St James Michael Troupe is urging the parish's police to come up with different strategies to address crime and violence.

Addressing today's monthly meeting of the St James Municipal Corporation, Troupe, who is the minority leader, said that he is willing to meet with alleged gang leaders in the parish in an effort to bring an end to the problem.

He reiterated a call for Montego Bay's Mayor Leeroy Williams to set up a summit with stakeholders to discuss methods of tackling crime in the parish.

Up to June 6, St James recorded 104 murders, 26 more than what was seen in the corresponding period in 2021.

“I came here to hear some other plans going forward because we hear the same strategy every meeting and I do not think it is working. Something wants to shake up and be put one side, but it cannot continue like this,” said Troupe.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

In response, Superintendent Carlos Russell, the acting commanding officer for the St James Police division, assured the meeting that changes will be made in the handling of crime in the environs of Montego Bay.

Meanwhile, the police came in for commendation from councillors for the recent seizure of five firearms, comprising three high-powered rifles and two handguns, in the Salt Spring community on Tuesday.

“It signifies that the police are gathering significant information,” said Charles Sinclair, the Councillor for the Montego Bay North East division.

Williams, who chaired the meeting, likewise congratulated the police for making the find, noting that the weapons could have potentially done significant damage if they had not been seized.

- Christopher Thomas

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.