June is National Caribbean American Heritage Month in the US

Caribbean nationals in the United States are marking National Caribbean American Heritage Month, with several events planned across America to mark the month.

June is designated as National Caribbean American Heritage Month. It began in 2004 and Congress passed a bill recognising the month in 2005. It is aimed at highlighting and disseminating information about the contributions that Caribbean Americans have been making to the development of the US.

In his proclamation to mark the month, President Joe Biden hailed the achievements of Caribbean American nationals towards the development of the United States.

“Generations of immigrants have helped build this country, and the prosperity and opportunities that draw so many immigrants would not be possible without the contributions and legacies of Caribbean Americans. Today, millions of Caribbean Americans strengthen our country through their vibrant cultures, traditions, languages and values,” he said.

Biden said the invaluable contributions that Caribbean Americans have made to the United States is seen every day.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He said that the nation has seen the invaluable contributions Caribbean Americans have made to the country.

“Our nation has seen the persistence and character of generations of Caribbean Americans, who have fought for equity and equality despite continued discrimination and hardships,” he said

The US president acknowledged that in spite of the innumerable achievements and undeniable contributions, too many Caribbean Americans continue to face systemic barriers to success. He further pointed out that members of the Caribbean American communities have been impacted by systemic racism and disparities in opportunities.

The president hailed the contributions of Caribbean Americans in business, science, the medical profession, and as teachers, nurses, artists, police officers, athletes and contributors in every field and having a lasting impact on the US society.

He paid tribute to such noted Caribbean Americans as Vice-President Kamala Harris, the late Secretary of State General Colin Powell, Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, and domestic policy adviser Susan Rice.

“During this National Caribbean American Heritage Month, we honour the generations of Caribbean Americans who have built our nation, shaped our progress, and strengthened our national character,” he concluded.

Vice-chair of the Florida Democratic Party and a candidate for a congressional district in Florida, Rev Dr Karen Green, in her message to mark the month, spoke of the contributions that Caribbean Americans have made not only to the building of the country, but in the fight for equality and equal opportunities.

“National Caribbean American Heritage Month provides us with an opportunity to pause and reflect on the many contributions that Caribbean nationals have made, and continue to make, to the development of the United States.

“It is a time to celebrate the impact Caribbean nationals have made in bolstering and enriching the United States.

“Across many areas of endeavours, Caribbean nationals have made, and are making, an impact. Whether it is in academia, sports, culture, business, politics, law enforcement, the military or at the community level where they lead non-profit organisations, the contributions of Caribbean nationals are having the desired effect,” she said.

Green said the enduring legacy of the Caribbean people is one of tenacity and drive, always reaching higher.

National Caribbean American Heritage Month celebrations opened with an official ceremony on Wednesday morning. The event was hosted virtually on the Zoom platform and featured keynote speaker Barbara Feinstein, deputy assistant secretary of the Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affair.

Several events have been planned across the United States to mark the month. Events will be held in Washington, DC; New York; Atlanta, Georgia; Palm Bay, Florida; and in Texas.