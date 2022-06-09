Man believed to be J’can gets seven years for leading drug ring in US

A man, believed to be Jamaican, who has never held a legitimate job in his life, has been ordered to serve seven years in prison for leading a ring that distributed cocaine and ganja across Connecticut in the United States.

Marvin Lloyd, 52, who also uses the name 'Marvin Shirley', was sentenced in a Connecticut federal court yesterday.

Prosecutors believe Lloyd was born and raised in Jamaica based on interviews with family members, including one still residing here.

But Lloyd has insisted that he was born in San Diego, California.

And his attorneys say the Consul General's Office in New York as well as the Registrar General's Department and the Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency in Jamaica found no records of his birth here.

A pre-sentencing report, which is based on interviews a probation officer conducted with Lloyd, revealed that he is “illiterate and has no memory of attending school” and “has never secured legitimate employment” in his life.

He also suffers from several medical conditions and admits to drinking alcohol and smoking ganja daily.

But prosecutors say an investigation by several law enforcement agencies revealed that Lloyd was the person who “coordinated” shipments of cocaine from Puerto Rico and California to addresses in Connecticut for distribution in and around the capital city of Hartford.

His conduct involved approximately 14 kilogrammes of cocaine and 50 kilogrammes of ganja, according to prosecutors.

US Postal Service employee Jesus Rodriguez collected the parcels and delivered them to Lloyd and also sold cocaine he received from him.

Lloyd pleaded guilty on August 18 last year to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 500 grammes or more of cocaine, the US Attorney's Office for the District of Connection confirmed in a statement.

Rodriguez also pleaded guilty for his involvement in the ring and is awaiting sentencing, the statement said.

Seventeen people are also facing charges for their alleged involvement in the drug-distribution ring.

