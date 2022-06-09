NSWMA to embark on garbage collection drive in Westmoreland

The National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) is to embark on a massive drive to clear uncollected garbage across Westmoreland.

The exercise is expected to start today.

"I would like to apologise for the built-up of garbage in communities," Leona Bennett, senior public cleansing inspector for Westmoreland and Hanover, said at today's monthly meeting of the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation.

"I would like to assure the residents of Westmoreland that it is not the Western Parks and Market (WPM) or the National Solid Waste Management Authority's wish to have garbage that is not removed. It is due to the downtime of both companies and supplementary units," she said.

According to the agency's report tabled at today's meeting on the collection of garbage for the month of May, residents in 159 districts across all three constituencies have been experiencing major delays in the collection of the garbage.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

It was indicated that the delay is due to mechanical challenges with the three government-owned garbage trucks and another three from private contractors.

It was added that the NSWMA will be working to clear the backlog.

- Albert Ferguson

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.