Ordained Adventist ministers charged to be ‘defenders of the faith’

Three ministers of the Seventh-day Adventist Church in western Jamaica were charged to be “defenders of the faith” during their Service of Ordination, held on Saturday, May 30, at the Seventh-day Adventist Conference Centre in Mount Salem, St James.

The charge was made by Pastor Meric Walker, executive secretary of the Jamaica Union Conference of Seventh-day Adventists, as he delivered the main charge to the ordinands.

“The Lord has led you into the path of truth. You are an apologist, a defender of the faith,” stated Walker.“For we know that in these days, you will have grievous wolves divide and devour the Adventist Church. The devil desires to sift the Church as wheat, so that the powerful, unadulterated word of truth will not go forth under the influence of the Holy Spirit … . Defend the faith, fight for the faith, and if it comes to be, give your life for the faith. You are a minister.”

The newly ordained ministers are: Maurice McGhie, pastor of the Welcome Hall District of Churches; Rabbi Brown, pastor of the Salt Spring District of Churches; and Dane Morgan, pastor of the New Market District of Churches.

“As you are set aside, I say to you that you are not an ordinary person,” asserted Walker.“Yes, you are a human being … but you are invigorated with the power of the Holy Spirit. You are the light of the world to a dying world. You are the truth to a world in error. God has called you, equipped you, and God has deployed you.”

During the service, the newly ordained pastors were each presented with a certificate of ordination and a copy of the Bible. A special ‘laying on of hands’ was also part of the service.