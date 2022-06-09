Removal of bail entitlement for murder, gun charges alarming – Opposition

The Opposition says it is deeply disturbed by plans by the government to remove bail for persons on murder or gun charges.

Minister of Legal and Constitutional Affairs Marlene Malahoo Forte told the House of Representatives on Tuesday that the change will be in a new Bail Act that has been long promised.

“If yuh on murder charge you cannot be at large and if yuh on gun charge yuh cannot be at large," she said during her contribution to the Sectoral Debate.

Opposition Spokesperson on Justice Donna Scott-Mottley charged that the Minister should be aware that the right to bail is guaranteed under the Constitution.

In her former role as Attorney General, the Minister had declared from as far back as 2016 that fundamental rights and freedoms guaranteed to Jamaicans may have to be abrogated and infringed, charged Scott-Mottley

The Minister, she is asserting, as the person duly sworn and appointed to protect the rights of Jamaicans appears to be prepared to act in a manner that is in direct conflict to her oath.

Scott-Mottley says that a new Bail Act which categorically removes the right to bail is likely to face constitutional challenge and be struck down by the courts, as happened before under the Bruce Golding government.

“The Minister's statement communicates a view that the fact of the charge is an indication of guilt. This runs contrary to the hallowed precept of the presumption of innocence until proven guilty, which is the foundation of our laws.”

Acknowledging that Jamaicans are concerned about the high level of murders and the use of firearms in the commission of violent crimes, the opposition spokesperson says the government needs to approach the solution in a sober and sustainable manner.

“There are already existing provisions which allow for due process in limiting an accused person's right to remain at large.

“Judges routinely refuse bail to accused persons when the police/prosecution provide good reasons for doing so, which are already laid out in law. The prosecution also has a right to appeal the grant of bail where they think the judge has wrongly exercised the discretion to grant bail,” said Scott-Mottley.

“It seems as if the government is determined to locate its crime-fighting efforts in the implementation of legislation that infringes the rights guaranteed under the Charter of Fundamental Rights and Freedoms”.

She is contending that the serial use of States of Emergency as a long-term crime-fighting tool and this proposed new Bail Act are glaring examples of this dangerous tendency.

She says the opposition is therefore urging the government to reconsider its position as it poses a serious threat to the legitimacy of the Constitution.

