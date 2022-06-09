St Catherine family homeless following fire

A family of six has been left homeless after a fire razed their home on Williams Lane in Spanish Town, St Catherine early this morning.

It is reported that about 2:46 am fire was seen coming from an abandoned house.

The flames then spread to the two-storey premises occupied by the family, which included three adults and three children.

Both properties were gutted.

A grocery shop operated by the family was also destroyed.

The blaze was extinguished by the fire department.

The cause of the fire is not known and the loss is estimated at $15,000,000.

The matter is being probed by the police.

The police are maintaining a watchful eye after reports that the fire may be linked to ongoing gang violence in the area.

