Suspect charged in death of St Ann mechanic 

A man has been charged with the killing of 20-year-old mechanic Quan Campbell of Enfield, Brown's Town in St Ann, who was stabbed to death on Sunday, June 5, following an argument with a woman outside a club.

Roudare Harris, 34, of Goshen, Brown's Town was charged with murder today after being questioned by the police and is to appear in court at a later date.

Harris had turned himself in to the police on Tuesday in the company of his lawyer, Oswest Senior-Smith.

Efforts to reach Senior-Smith earlier today were unsuccessful.

The Gleaner reported on Sunday that Campbell died early Sunday morning after being stabbed following an argument with a woman.

Reports are that shortly before two o'clock Sunday morning, Campbell went to a club in Brown's Town where he allegedly confronted a woman who he saw with a man.

The two exited the club after which the argument escalated at which point the other man intervened. A fight ensued during which Campbell was stabbed in the chest. He was taken to the St Ann's Bay Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The other man fled the scene and was being sought by the police.

The suspect eventually turned himself in.

- Carl Gilchrist

