Westmoreland mason charged for fatal machete attack

Twenty-eight-year-old Westmoreland mason Jamar Henriques was charged on Wednesday in connection with a fatal machete attack.

Henriques, otherwise called 'Shenko', of Mint Road in Grange Hill, was charged after he turned himself in to the police.

His court date is not yet finalised.

The incident happened on Monday, June 6.

The police report that about 4:00 p.m., Henriques and the deceased, Hover Jolly, were at a premises when an argument developed between them.

Jolly, who reportedly had a machete, was disarmed by Henriques who allegedly used it to inflict several wounds to his upper body.

The police were alerted and on their arrival, Jolly was found lying on his back in blood.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Henriques subsequently surrendered to the police.

