Westmoreland wanted man in custody

Seval McDonald, who was listed as wanted by the police, is now in custody.

McDonald, accompanied by his attorney, turned himself in on Wednesday.

He's to be questioned.

McDonald, who is from Westmoreland, was wanted for wounding with intent.

