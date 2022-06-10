Gunman killed during robbery at bar in Manchester

A gunman was killed during a robbery at a bar in Berry Hill, Newport, Manchester last night.

He is 29-year-old Christopher Campbell, who lived in Myersville, St Elizabeth.

It is reported that patrons were at the bar when about 8:45 p.m. two men, one armed with a gun and the other with a knife, entered the establishment and proceeded to rob persons of money, cell phones, liquor and other items.

It is further reported that the robber who was armed with the gun proceeded to get more money from one of the victims and was stabbed in the chest.

The robbery victims managed to escape.

Loud explosions were later heard and Campbell was subsequently discovered suffering from injuries.

The second robber reportedly fled on foot.

The police were called to the scene.

Campbell was taken to the Mandeville Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police say a nine-millimetre pistol that was found near Campbell was seized and the stolen items recovered.

- Tamara Bailey

