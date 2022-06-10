Infirmaries to recommence accepting new residents come July 1 - McKenzie

Local Government Minister Desmond McKenzie says infirmaries will recommence accepting new residents starting next month.

McKenzie says over 450 persons across Jamaica are on the waiting list seeking admission.

"Commencing the first of July, we will recommence the re-admittance of persons in our infirmaries," McKenzie announced this afternoon at a function in Montego Bay, St James.

He said persons who are going to be considered must be fully vaccinated and must be prepared to do at least two COVID-19 tests before they can be admitted.

"They will be placed in isolation and once the isolation period is completed then they will have to do another COVID-19 test and once that is done and everything is ok, they will be included in the community of those in the infirmary," McKenzie said.

The Government suspended the administration of new patients to infirmaries in 2020 as a precautionary measure to mitigate against the possible spread of the coronavirus to persons who were largely bedridden and vulnerable.

- Albert Ferguson

