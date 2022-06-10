Marcus Garvey Technical named in T4 Education Top 10 World's Best for Overcoming Adversity

Marcus Garvey Technical High School in St Ann has been shortlisted by T4 Education in the top 10 list of the World’s Best School Prizes in the category ‘Overcoming Adversity,’ according to the principal Anniona Jones.

T4 Education is a global organisation committed to providing engaging tools, initiatives, and events for teachers to improve education.

It says in the ‘Overcoming Adversity category the “prize recognises schools that, while facing challenges and obstacles, support and develop children in the kinds of socio-emotional skills to ensure their personal growth and of the school as a community.”

In recent years, Marcus Garvey Technical has moved from being labelled a failed school to one that has set record CSEC examination passes.

“Our school being shortlisted in the top 10 in the Overcoming Adversity category marks a great achievement for a team that has demonstrated great grit and resilience,” Jones said.

“We are elated at the prospect of inspiring other schools around the world that may also be faced with tough challenges.”

In a letter to Education Minister Faval Williams, founder and CEO of T4 Education, Vikas Pota, said the World’s Best School Prizes “shine a spotlight on schools whose principals, teachers, and communities have demonstrated exemplary leadership and innovation to improve the education of their students in the shadow of a global pandemic.”

As one of the top 10 schools, Marcus Garvey Technical is to take part in World Education Week in October, the largest global school online celebration.

Joining Marcus Garvey on the top 10 shortlist are schools from continental Africa, Australia, India and Malaysia.

The event is held under the auspices of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) programme and has US$250,000 in total prize with the winning school in each of the five categories to collect US$50,000 to keep improving their work and strengthen their school and community.

